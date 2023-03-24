DJ Chark to sign deal with Panthers, per report

The Carolina Panthers are signing free agent wide receiver DJ Chark, per Ari Meirov. The Panthers traded away DJ Moore when acquiring the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and replace him with another DJ wide receiver.

2022 performance

Chark signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Detroit Lions in the 2022 offseason. Unfortunately, he dealt with injuries last season and only played in 11 games. Still, he brought in 30 of his 52 targets for 502 yards and three touchdowns. Chark should have a solid role in the Panthers’ offense, provided he can get on the same page with whoever the team takes at No. 1.

Fantasy implications for Lions

Detroit’s leading receiver will be Amon-Ra St. Brown. Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams should slot into the second receiver role if he can stay healthy and take a step forward. Josh Reynolds had some fantasy-relevant performances last season, but if Williams steps up, look for St. Brown and Williams to be the two guys to roster from the Detroit receiving corps.

Fantasy implications for the Panthers

The Panthers have revamped their offense. Last year, their quarterback was a mix of PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, with Christian McCaffrey and D’Onta Foreman at running back. Moore, Robbie “Chosen” Anderson, Terrace Marshall and Ian Thomas served as the primary pass-catchers. For 2023, the Panthers are projected to have a rookie quarterback under center alongside Miles Sanders, Adam Thielen, Chark and Hayden Hurst, who were all brought in in free agency.