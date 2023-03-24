Nelson Agholor to sign one-year contract with Ravens, per report

The Baltimore Ravens are signing veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a one-year deal, per Jordan Schultz. This move helps them shore up a lackluster receiving corps and gives Lamar Jackson a new weapon if he decides to sign and play under his franchise tag.

2022 performance

Agholor is coming off his second season with the New England Patriots. He played in 16 games and brought in 31 of his 53 targets for 362 yards and two touchdowns. The passing game for Mac Jones and the Patriots never really clicked last season. We have seen Agholor be a productive wide receiver. When he was with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, he finished with 896 yards and eight touchdowns. If he can get back to that level of performance, Agholor could be in for a big season with Baltimore.

What it means for Ravens

When healthy, the Ravens currently project to have Agholor and Rashod Bateman as their starting wide receivers. Obviously, their outlook fully depends on what happens with Jackson. If he is traded or signs with another team in free agency, it would be Tyler Huntley under center. Agholor gives whoever is at quarterback a deep threat that is reliable, and he instantly improves the receiver room for the Ravens.