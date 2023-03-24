Fantasy baseball busts: Players to fade at second base for 2023 MLB season

Second base is always a tough position to draft for in fantasy baseball, due to its lack of depth, which makes making the right selections at the pick even more important. In an effort to maximize your value at the position, here are some second basemen who you should consider staying away from in 2023.

Fantasy baseball busts: 2B

Gleyber Torres, Yankees

ADP: 110

After two straight disappointing seasons, Torres turned things around in 2022, as he hit 24 home runs and drove in 76 RBIs -- numbers that are almost identical to his All-Star rookie year in 2018. While Torres will still be a productive player this year, I think there’ll be some regression to the mean, as he was only in the 42nd percentile in the expected batting average last season. I’d look at him as more of a bench/depth option than a 2B1.

Max Muncy, Dodgers

ADP: 128

Muncy had one of his worst years as a pro last season, batting an abysmal .196 in 136 games for the Dodgers. He should still get a lot of playing time this year (especially since Gavin Lux is out for the season with a torn ACL) and still has dual eligibility at third base, but I’d stay away from Muncy until he proves last year was a fluke.

Jonathan India, Reds

ADP: 179

The 2021 NL Rookie of the Year, India’s production took a big hit last season, which was due in large part to him missing 60 games last year due to hamstring and leg injuries. He ended last season in a deep slump (.217 batting average in September/October), and I’d wait to see if he’s able to start this season on a better note.

Other candidates: Kolten Wong, Seattle Mariners; Jean Segura, Miami Marlins