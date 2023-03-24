Fantasy baseball busts: Players to fade at outfield for 2023 MLB season

While outfield isn’t the most important position to prioritize in fantasy baseball, that doesn’t change its importance when it comes to building a complete team. With such a deep pool of players to choose from, it can sometimes be hard to figure out where the best values are in the outfield. But, with that in mind, here are some outfielders to avoid in your drafts as they are bust candidates for fantasy baseball leagues in 2022.

Fantasy baseball busts: OF

Christian Yelich, Brewers

ADP: 111

Yelich turned in a 58.6% ground-ball rate last season, which torpedoes his outfield value. He still hits the ball hard and steals bases, but the days of him hitting 30+ home runs are in the rearview. Yelich still presents some fantasy value but as a depth piece.

Kris Bryant, Rockies

ADP: 121

Bryant’s first year in Colorado didn’t go as anyone planned, as the 31-year-old only played in 46 games due to plantar fasciitis. While he’s been healthy and playing in Spring Training, Bryant’s MVP days appear to be behind him, which means he’s a fantasy bench option.

Whit Merrifield, Blue Jays

ADP: 159

For the longest time, Merrifield was one of the best players in fantasy due to his dual eligibility and penchant for picking up hits and stolen bases in bunches. That wasn’t the case last year, as Merrifield was worth -0.1 WAR over the season and only hit .250 with 16 stolen bases. And while he still has his dual eligibility, he enters the season without a clear everyday role.

Other candidates: Austin Meadows, Detroit Tigers; Trey Mancini, Chicago Cubs