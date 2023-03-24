Fantasy baseball busts: Players to fade at starting pitcher for 2023 MLB season

As we rage closer to the start of the baseball season, now is the time to start drafting your fantasy baseball teams. In an effort to maximize avoiding players that will bust, here are some starting pitchers that you should avoid drafting in your 2022 fantasy baseball leagues.

Fantasy baseball busts: SP

Alex Manoah, Blue Jays

ADP: 54

Manoah’s inclusion on this list isn’t to say that he’s a bad pitcher — it’s more that there’s some concern for regression. Last year, Manoah finished the season with a 2.24 ERA which was more than a point higher than his expected ERA of 3.31. He’s a durable starter who is good for 6+ innings on most starts, but he only had a strikeout rate of 8.24 per nine innings. Manoah is a good starter who should be on your team, just make sure not to overpay for him.

Carlos Rodon, Giants

ADP: 42

While Rodon had a career year in 2022 (14-8, 2.88 ERA in 171 innings), he’s lost three seasons to injury and now pitches for a team that plays at Yankee Stadium, one of the best hitter parks in MLB. To make matters worse, Rodon will likely miss Opening Day after sustaining a forearm strain. Like Manoah, Rodon should be on your team, but he shouldn’t be your first pitcher off the board.

Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

ADP: 99

Kershaw was fantastic in 2022, as evidenced by his 2.28 ERA in 126 1/3 innings. Kershaw had two separate injured list stints last season, which is quickly becoming the norm for the 35-year-old. Kershaw’s still an excellent pitcher when he’s on the mound, but drafting him comes with an understanding that he won’t be available every fifth day at some point.

Other candidates: Triston McKenzie, Cleveland Guardians, Luis Severino, Yankees