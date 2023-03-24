San Diego State vs. Alabama: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Louisville with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Alabama-SDSU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Crimson Tide (31-5, 16-2 SEC) have breezed through the opening rounds of the tournament. The No. 1 overall seed in this year’s field opened the tournament with a 21-point win over Texas A&M CC and then demolished 8-seed Maryland by 22 points in the Round of 32.

San Diego State (26-9, 15-3) earned an automatic bid to the tourney by winning the Mountian West Conference Tournament title game. They had a scare with Charleston in the opening round, winning 63-57. But in the second round, they sent Cinderella home from the ball early with a resounding 75-52 win over Furman. The Aztecs are a 5-seed.

Alabama is a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 136.

How to watch Alabama vs. San Deigo State

Date: Friday, March 24

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Alabama -7, Point total set at 136