San Diego State vs. Alabama: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

SDSU and Alabama face off on Friday in the Sweet 16 Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide face off against the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Louisville with tip-off scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Alabama-SDSU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Crimson Tide (31-5, 16-2 SEC) have breezed through the opening rounds of the tournament. The No. 1 overall seed in this year’s field opened the tournament with a 21-point win over Texas A&M CC and then demolished 8-seed Maryland by 22 points in the Round of 32.

San Diego State (26-9, 15-3) earned an automatic bid to the tourney by winning the Mountian West Conference Tournament title game. They had a scare with Charleston in the opening round, winning 63-57. But in the second round, they sent Cinderella home from the ball early with a resounding 75-52 win over Furman. The Aztecs are a 5-seed.

Alabama is a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 136.

How to watch Alabama vs. San Deigo State

Date: Friday, March 24
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Alabama -7, Point total set at 136

