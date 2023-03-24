Princeton vs. Creighton: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 15 Princeton Tigers face off against the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays on Friday. The South region game is taking place in Louisville with tip-off scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Princeton-Creighton at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Princeton (23-8, 10-4 Ivy League) is the champions of the Ivy League and has pulled off two big upsets to make it into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967. The Tigers came away with a shocking 59-55 win over 2-seed Arizona in the opening round and then took down Mizzou, 78-63, in the Round of 32.

Creighton (23-12, 14-6 Big East) is back in the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years. They pulled off two nine-point victories to get to this point, toppling NC State in the opening round and then Baylor in the Round of 32.

Creighton is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 140.

How to watch Princeton vs. Creighton

Date: Friday, March 24

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Creighton -10, 140 TOTAL