 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston vs. Miami: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

Houston and Miami face off on Friday in the Sweet 16 Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
Miami v Indiana Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes face off against the No. 1 Houston Cougars on Friday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Kansas City, MO with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Miami-Houston at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Coogs (33-3, 17-1 AAC) come into this game after facing a bit of a scare in the opening round. Houston ended up finishing off 16-seed Northern Kentucky 63-52, but it was a lot tighter than the final score indicated. In the second round, they rolled over Auburn, 81-64.

Miami (27-7, 15-5 ACC) had a similar path as Houston. They looked out of sorts in the opening round, needing a comeback to topple No. 12 Drake. But in the second round, they dominated Indiana, 85-69.

Houston is a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 137.

How to watch Miami vs. Houston

Date: Friday, March 24
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: Houston -7, 137 TOTAL

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 329 stories

More From DraftKings Nation