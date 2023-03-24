Houston vs. Miami: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes face off against the No. 1 Houston Cougars on Friday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Kansas City, MO with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Miami-Houston at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Coogs (33-3, 17-1 AAC) come into this game after facing a bit of a scare in the opening round. Houston ended up finishing off 16-seed Northern Kentucky 63-52, but it was a lot tighter than the final score indicated. In the second round, they rolled over Auburn, 81-64.

Miami (27-7, 15-5 ACC) had a similar path as Houston. They looked out of sorts in the opening round, needing a comeback to topple No. 12 Drake. But in the second round, they dominated Indiana, 85-69.

Houston is a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 137.

How to watch Miami vs. Houston

Date: Friday, March 24

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Houston -7, 137 TOTAL