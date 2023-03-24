Xavier vs. Texas: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers face off against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns on Friday. The Midwest region game is taking place in Kansas City with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Xavier-Texas at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

Xavier (27-9, 15-5 Big East) is back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017. Kennesaw State gave them a bit of a scare in the opening round of the tournament, but they cruised past Pitt in the Round of 32 to make it to this point.

The Longhorns (28-8, 12-6 Big 12) are making their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2008. Texas rolled past Colgate by 20 points in the Round of 64 and controlled the game against Penn State more than the score indicated, winning 71-66, to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16

Texas is a four-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 147.5.

How to watch Xavier vs. Texas

Date: Friday, March 24

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: Texas -4, 147.5 TOTAL