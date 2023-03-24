 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

Gonzaga and UCLA face off on Thursday in the Sweet 16 Round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on Thursday. The West region game is taking place in Las Vegas with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Gonzaga-UCLA at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Zags (30-5, 14-2 WCC) are in the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight tournament. They rolled past Grand Canyon in the opening round but had to fight to squeak out a narrow 84-81 win over TCU in the Round of 32.

UCLA (31-5, 18-2 PAC 12) has reached the Sweet 16 three years in a row now. The Bruins won easily over UNC Asheville, but Northwestern gave them all they could handle before the Wildcats eventually fell 68-63.

UCLA is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 145.5.

How to watch Gonzaga vs.UCLA

Date: Thursday, March 23
Time: 9:45 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: March Madness Live
Odds: UCLA -1.5, 145.5 TOTAL

