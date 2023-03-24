Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the No. 2 UCLA Bruins on Thursday. The West region game is taking place in Las Vegas with tip-off scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch Gonzaga-UCLA at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Zags (30-5, 14-2 WCC) are in the Sweet 16 for the eighth straight tournament. They rolled past Grand Canyon in the opening round but had to fight to squeak out a narrow 84-81 win over TCU in the Round of 32.

UCLA (31-5, 18-2 PAC 12) has reached the Sweet 16 three years in a row now. The Bruins won easily over UNC Asheville, but Northwestern gave them all they could handle before the Wildcats eventually fell 68-63.

UCLA is a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total sits at 145.5.

How to watch Gonzaga vs.UCLA

Date: Thursday, March 23

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds: UCLA -1.5, 145.5 TOTAL