Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for Texas vs. Xavier

When the Texas Longhorns and Xavier Musketeers square off this weekend, they will be vying for a spot in the Elite Eight while some of their players vie for spots in the 2023 NBA Draft. Here is a look at which prospects from each team you should be paying attention to.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Texas

The Longhorns do not have any surefire 2023 NBA Draft prospects, but they have a few players you should keep an eye on. A team could take a flyer on senior big man Dylan Disu. He suffered a significant knee injury at Vanderbilt two years ago and has been working his way back since. But he’s athletic, long, and can knock down shots. Put those together and an NBA team may take a chance on him.

Guard Arterio Morris will likely be an NBA Draft pick someday, but he may not declare this season. The five-star recruit has explosive playmaking ability on both sides of the court and could see his draft stock rise a ton going into next season. True freshman forward Dillon Mitchell entered this season penciled in as a lottery pick, but has struggled to find a consistent shooting stroke. Thus, it’s likely he will return for another season to try and climb back into the lottery.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Xavier

G Colby Jones is Xavier’s top NBA Draft prospect for 2023, a projected mid-second-round selection. The 6-foot-6 guard has a lot of upside, especially given his size and athleticism. He’s well-rounded, scoring 15 points per game while also grabbing 5.7 rebounds and dishing 4.3 assists per game. His biggest problem is it’s unclear what position he will play in the NBA. He’s not quite an NBA point guard but is not a good enough shooter to be an everyday shooting guard. Perhaps he can give NBA scouts a better idea with a big performance against Texas.