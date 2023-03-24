 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for Houston vs. Miami

We go over the top players to watch for Houston vs. Miami in the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA tournament.

By DKNation Staff
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Birmingham
Jarace Walker is a projected borderline lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The Houston Cougars and Miami Hurricanes will square off this weekend with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line. For a few players, the game will also be one of the last in-game showcases for NBA scouts. Here is a look at which players to watch as they prepare to take the next step to the NBA in 2023-24.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Houston

F Jarace Walker is the Cougars’ biggest NBA prospect; he is projected as a borderline lottery pick. It’s easy to see why. At 6-foot-8, 240 pounds and just 19 years old, the forward has proven himself an able big man. He likely projects as a smaller 4 in the NBA, averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season.

G Marcus Sasser also figures to be drafted this Summer; he is a projected early second-round selection. Sasser is the engine behind Houston’s offense. On a bad groin, he poured in 22 points and shot 5-for-9 from three-point range in a Round of 32 win over Auburn. The No. 1-seeded Cougars will need production like that for the rest of the tournament if they want to raise a banner in a few weeks.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Miami

The Hurricanes are not as replete with NBA talent, but G Isaiah Wong is a projected mid-second-round selection. At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, he has the size of a prototypical NBA guard, but he still has something to prove as his collegiate career winds to a close. Given his precarious draft projection, it may not be dramatic to say that Wong’s performance against Houston will go a long way toward determining whether he gets drafted at all.

