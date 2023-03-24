Highlighting top NBA Draft prospects for San Diego State vs. Alabama

No. 1 seed Alabama’s Sweet 16 matchup against No. 5 seed San Diego State on Friday will be a battle of strengths, as the Crimson Tide boast the No. 16 offense in the nation according to KenPom, while the Aztecs possess the No. 5 defense.

Both teams are brimming with players who possess otherworldly athleticism and length. While Alabama may boast more bonafide NBA-level talent, that doesn’t mean that it’s a lock that the Crimson Tide will win.

NBA Draft prospects to watch

Alabama

Any discussion of Alabama’s draft prospects starts with Brandon Miller. The No. 3 prospect in this year’s draft behind Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, the 6-foot-9 Miller is a potential First-Team All-American, and has spent most of the season dominating Alabama’s opponents. That said, Miller’s played most of the season with increased scrutiny and attention on him due to his alleged connection to a Jan. 15 fatal shooting involving former teammate Darius Miles. After Miller, Alabama’s best NBA prospect is freshman forward Noah Clowney, who currently projects as a second-round pick if he were to leave school. A 6-foot-10 forward with floor-spacing ability, Clowney’s comfort level has grown as the season has gone on.

San Diego State

Matt Bradley (13 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.1 APG) is the Aztecs' top prospect, and projects to be a second-round pick if he’s selected at all. While he does a bit of everything for the Aztecs, his future in the NBA would be as a 3-and-D type guard. The Aztecs also have two other developmental prospects in Keshad Johnson and Nathan Mensah, with the latter having come back to school for this season after testing the NBA Draft waters last summer. Johnson’s shot needs work (23.1% from three) but he should get some NBA attention because of his athleticism and size (6-foot-7).