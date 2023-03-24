NCAA Tournament men’s basketball full TV schedule for Friday, March 24th

The second day of the Sweet 16 will have four games that will narrow the 2023 March Madness field to the Elite Eight this weekend. This leads to the Final Four and the Championship Game.

The South region will be determined by a matchup between No. 5 San Diego State, and No. 1 Alabama. The former is making its first trip to the Sweet 16 since 2014. The latter is making its first trip since 2021 and is the top seed in the entire tourney. Alabama’s season has been riddled with controversy, with star and projected lottery pick Brandon Miller getting into possible legal trouble. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 15 seed Princeton and No. 6 seed Creighton. Princeton got here by defeating No. 2 seed Arizona and followed it up with a resounding victory over No. 7 seed Missouri. Will the clock strike midnight for Cinderella?

The Midwest Region still has its No. 1 seed as the Houston Cougars will match up with the No. 5 seeded Miami Hurricanes. Houston has yet to put together a dominant performance, while Miami is riding high after a convincing victory over No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers. The nightcap will feature the No. 3 seeded Xavier Musketeers and the No.2 seeded Texas Longhorns. Texas found a way to stabilize its season after losing head coach Chris Beard due to some legal troubles during the season. Xavier escaped by the skin of its teeth against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls, but here they are with a chance to make it to the Elite 8.

March Madness TV schedule: Friday, March 24t h

6:30 p.m. ET — No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama — TBS

7:15 p.m. ET — No. 5 Miami (FL) vs. No. 1 Houston — CBS

9:00 p.m. ET — No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 6 Creighton — TBS

9:45 p.m. ET — No. 3 Xavier vs. No. 2 Texas — CBS