Full list of tee times for Round of 16 at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday

The Sweet 16 has been set for another sports bracket this weekend, this one the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas

We started with 64 players in 16 groups of four, and after three days of round-robin play, the winners emerged for a single-elimination bracket that will determine the winner of the event.

While it’s not a major, the victor does get 550 FedEx Cup points and a three-year PGA TOUR exemption along with the $3.5 million for first place. The eight players that lose in the morning rounds tomorrow will all head home with at least $365,000, while the winners lock in a minimum of $770,000 even before they head to the first tee for the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook it’s no surprise that No. 1 overall seed Scottie Scheffler is the top choice at +400, with Rory McIlroy right behind him at +550. But no player is that far off, as Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes is considered the longest shot but at just +4000.

Below is a full list of the matchups times for the Round of 16 at the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Saturday. We’ll add the tee times once they become available, and the number next to their name is the group they won, not their seed in the event as that no longer matters with the field fully set.