Breaking down the Greenville Regional 1 bracket in the NCAA Women’s Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will conclude on Saturday, March 25 and will feature the Greenville Regional 1 semifinals. The first matchup will pit the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins against the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 11:30 a.m. ET. The second matchup will feature the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the No. 4 UCLA Bruins at 2 p.m. ET.

Both games will be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, and can be seen on ESPN.

No. 3 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Maryland (ESPN)

Point spread: Maryland -5

Total: 138

Moneyline: Maryland -200, Notre Dame +170

Notre Dame (27-5) got here by handling No. 14 Southern Utah 82-56 in the first round before holding off No. 11 Mississippi State 53-48 in the second round. The Fighting Irish are ranked 11th in HerHoops and is holding opponents to 35.9% shooting. Olivia Miles has led the team with 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game.

Maryland (27-6) had a relatively stress free first weekend of the tournament, obliterating No. 15 Holy Cross 93-61 in round one before taking out No. 7 Arizona 77-64 in round two. The Terrapins enter this game ranked 10th in HerHoops ratings and is leading the nation in opponent average points per 100 possessions. Diamond Miller had led the team with 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

This game will be a rematch from this past December, a 74-72 Maryland victory in South Bend, IN.

Pick: Notre Dame ML

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 1 South Carolina (ESPN)

Point spread: South Carolina -17.5

Total: 127.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -2800, UCLA +1300

UCLA (27-9) did what was expected of it during the first weekend, taking out No. 13 Sacramento State 67-45 in Round 1 before downing No. 5 Oklahoma 82-73 in the second round. The Bruins are ranked 27th in HerHoops and have the fourth-best steal rate in the country at 6.2%. Charisma Osborne has powered the team with 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

South Carolina (34-0) barely broke a sweat last weekend, crushing No. 16 Norfolk State 72-40 and No. 8 USF 76-45. The reigning national champions are undefeated for a reason as they are the top-ranked team in HerHoops and lead the nation in several categories like rebound rate and blocks per game. National Player of the Year candidate Aliyah Boston enters this game averaging 13.1 points and 97 rebounds per game.

This game will be a rematch from this past November, a 73-64 South Carolina victory in Columbia, SC.

Pick: South Carolina -17.5