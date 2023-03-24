Breaking down the Greenville Regional 2 bracket in the NCAA Women’s Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will begin on Friday, March 24 and will feature the Greenville Regional 2 semifinals. The first matchup will pit the No. 4 Villanova Wildcats against the No. 9 Miami Hurricanes at 2:30 p.m. ET. The second matchup will feature the No. 2 Utah Utes taking on the No. 3 LSU Tigers at 5 p.m. ET.

Both games will be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, and can be seen on ESPN.

No. 9 Miami vs. No. 4 Villanova (ESPN)

Point spread: Villanova -4.5

Total: 130.5

Moneyline: Villanova -190, Miami +160

Villanova (30-6) had little issues getting here, toppling No. 13 Cleveland State 76-59 in round one before downing No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast 76-57 in round two. The Wildcats have the best assist-to-turnover ratio in the country at 1.64 while also ranking second in steal rate at 5.9%. Maddy Siegrist still leads the nation in scoring with 29.2 points per game while also averaging 9.1 rebounds per outing.

Miami (21-12) edged No. 8 Oklahoma State 62-61 in round one before pulling off a stunner by taking down No. 1 Indiana 70-68 in round two. The Hurricanes are ranked 53rd in HerHoops ratings and are arguably the biggest surprise in all regions still standing. Destiny Harden has led the team with 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Pick: Villanova -4.5

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 2 Utah (ESPN)

Point spread: LSU -5

Total: 151

Moneyline: LSU -215, Utah +185

LSU (30-2) had a fairly stress-free first weekend of the tournament, blowing out No. 14 Hawai’i 73-50 before smothering No. 6 Michigan 66-42 in round two. The Tigers are ranked third in HerHoops and are third in the nation on offensive rebounds with 17.3 per game. Angel Reese is averaging a double-double with 23.8 points and 15.7 rebounds per game.

Utah (27-4) handled its business during the first weekend, clobbering No. 15 Gardner-Webb 103-78 in round one before holding off No. 10 Princeton 63-56 in round two. The Utes are ranked No. 7 in HerHoops and have the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the nation at 48.7%. Alissa Pili has led the team with 21 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Pick: Utah +5