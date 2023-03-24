Breaking down the Seattle Regional 4 bracket in the NCAA Women’s Sweet 16

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will begin on Friday, March 24 and will feature the Seattle Regional 4 semifinals. The first matchup will pit the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes against the No. 6 Colorado Buffaloes at 7:30 p.m. ET. The second matchup will feature the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals taking on the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels at 10 p.m. ET.

Both games will be held at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, and can be seen on ESPN.

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 2 Iowa (ESPN)

Point spread: Iowa -5.5

Total: 145.5

Moneyline: Iowa -245, Colorado +205

Colorado (25-8) got to this point by dominating No. 11 Middle Tennessee 82-60 in round one before surviving a 61-53 overtime tilt against No. 3 Duke in round two. The Buffaloes are ranked No. 30 in HerHoops ratings and have been a more defensive oriented ballclub, ranking 20th in steal rate at 12.1%. Quay Miller has led the team with 13.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Iowa (28-6) obliterated No. 15 Southeastern Louisiana 95-43 in round one before fending off No. 10 Georgia 74-66 in round two. The Hawkeyes have led the nation in field goal percentage at 51% and is also averaging the most assists per game at 21.2. National player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark has carried the team with 26.8 points, 8.6 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game. She scored or assisted on 31 of 33 of Iowa’s second-half points against Georgia.

Pick: Iowa -5.5

No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Louisville (ESPN)

Point spread: Louisville -2.5

Total: 126.5

Moneyline: Louisville -140, Ole Miss +120

Ole Miss (25-8) torched No. 9 Gonzaga 71-48 in round one before pulling off a second-round stunner, taking down No. 1 Stanford in a 54-49 victory. The Rebels are ranked No. 21 in HerHoops and are limiting opponents to just 24.8% shooting from three. Angel Baker has led the team with 14.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Louisville (25-11) avoided a first-round upset when edging No. 12 Drake 83-81 before torching No. 4 Texas 73-51. The Cardinals have been a well balanced team this season, ranking 27th in HerHoops offensive ratings and 19th in defensive ratings. Hailey Van Lith has led the team with 19.5 points per game.

Pick: Louisville -2.5