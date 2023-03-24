 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for XPEL 225 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s XPEL 225 qualifying on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Zane Smith, driver of the #38 Speedco Ford, drives during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Texas for its next race. The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas will host the event. This is the first road course race of the Truck Series season and the fourth overall race. The race itself will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The day before, qualifying will be held at 5 p.m. ET.

COTA utilizes the road-course qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. The race field will then be split into two groups. The trucks in Group A will then have 15 minutes to set the fastest lap time around the 3.426-mile circuit. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This 15-minute process is repeated with Group B and their five fastest trucks advancing. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Hopefully, something changes with the schedule, but currently, qualifying isn't expected to be televised or live-streamed. The only way to catch the action will be following along here at DK Nation for updates (link to come), or by tracking results on the NASCAR website.

How to watch qualifying for the XPEL 225

Date: Friday, March 24
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV channel: Not televised
Live stream: Not streamed

Entry list

2023 XPEL 225 Truck Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Kaz Grala 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Kaden Honeycutt 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Alex Bowman 7
8 Samuel Lecomte 8
9 Colby Howard 9
10 Corey Heim 11
11 Spencer Boyd 12
12 Hailie Deegan 13
13 Tanner Gray 15
14 Tyler Ankrum 16
15 Taylor Gray 17
16 Christian Eckes 19
17 Ed Jones 20
18 Logan Bearden 22
19 Grant Enfinger 23
20 Rajah Caruth 24
21 Matt DiBenedetto 25
22 Colin Garrett 30
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Mason Massey 33
25 Mason Filippi 34
26 Jake Garcia 35
27 Zane Smith 38
28 Ross Chastain 41
29 Carson Hocevar 42
30 Daniel Dye 43
31 Lawless Alan 45
32 46
33 Kyle Busch 51
34 Stewart Friesen 52
35 Timmy Hill 56
36 Parker Kligerman 75
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Ty Majeski 98
39 Ben Rhodes 99

