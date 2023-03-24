How to watch NASCAR qualifying for XPEL 225 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series will be in Texas for its next race. The Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas will host the event. This is the first road course race of the Truck Series season and the fourth overall race. The race itself will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The day before, qualifying will be held at 5 p.m. ET.

COTA utilizes the road-course qualifying format. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice for all trucks. The race field will then be split into two groups. The trucks in Group A will then have 15 minutes to set the fastest lap time around the 3.426-mile circuit. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This 15-minute process is repeated with Group B and their five fastest trucks advancing. The 10 remaining drivers will have a new 10-minute period to set a new fastest lap, with the fastest driver earning the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Hopefully, something changes with the schedule, but currently, qualifying isn't expected to be televised or live-streamed. The only way to catch the action will be following along here at DK Nation for updates (link to come), or by tracking results on the NASCAR website.

How to watch qualifying for the XPEL 225

Date: Friday, March 24

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV channel: Not televised

Live stream: Not streamed

Entry list