NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for XPEL 225 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s XPEL 225 at the Circuit of the Americas.

By Teddy Ricketson
AUTO: MAR 18 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 208

The 2023 XPEL 225 will be held on Saturday, March 25. The race will be back at the Circuit of the Americas for the third year in a row. This year’s event will get underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with qualifying occurring the day before. Qualifying, currently, isn’t scheduled to be televised or live steamed.

This will be the first road course race of the season. Because of the 3.426-mile circuit, there is an extended qualifying season. The race field will be split into two groups following a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. The trucks in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest possible lap on the course. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be repeated with Group B and its five fastest drivers also heading to the final qualifying round. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 minutes to set a new fastest lap. The truck with the fastest new lap will pole position for the race as the starting lineup is determined.

Todd Gilliland won the first iteration of this race in 2021. He finished the 41 laps in 1:58:30. Zane Smith won last year’s race. It went into overtime and ended up going five extra laps. Smith finished the extended race in 2:25:00.

Here is the full field for the XPEL 225 truck race. We’ll update this with qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 XPEL 225 Truck Race Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Kaz Grala 1
2 Kris Wright 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Kaden Honeycutt 04
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Alex Bowman 7
8 Samuel Lecomte 8
9 Colby Howard 9
10 Corey Heim 11
11 Spencer Boyd 12
12 Hailie Deegan 13
13 Tanner Gray 15
14 Tyler Ankrum 16
15 Taylor Gray 17
16 Christian Eckes 19
17 Ed Jones 20
18 Logan Bearden 22
19 Grant Enfinger 23
20 Rajah Caruth 24
21 Matt DiBenedetto 25
22 Colin Garrett 30
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Mason Massey 33
25 Mason Filippi 34
26 Jake Garcia 35
27 Zane Smith 38
28 Ross Chastain 41
29 Carson Hocevar 42
30 Daniel Dye 43
31 Lawless Alan 45
32 46
33 Kyle Busch 51
34 Stewart Friesen 52
35 Timmy Hill 56
36 Parker Kligerman 75
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Ty Majeski 98
39 Ben Rhodes 99

