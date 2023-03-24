NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for XPEL 225 Truck Series race

The 2023 XPEL 225 will be held on Saturday, March 25. The race will be back at the Circuit of the Americas for the third year in a row. This year’s event will get underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, with qualifying occurring the day before. Qualifying, currently, isn’t scheduled to be televised or live steamed.

This will be the first road course race of the season. Because of the 3.426-mile circuit, there is an extended qualifying season. The race field will be split into two groups following a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. The trucks in Group A will have 15 minutes to set their fastest possible lap on the course. The five fastest drivers will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process will be repeated with Group B and its five fastest drivers also heading to the final qualifying round. The 10 remaining drivers will have 10 minutes to set a new fastest lap. The truck with the fastest new lap will pole position for the race as the starting lineup is determined.

Todd Gilliland won the first iteration of this race in 2021. He finished the 41 laps in 1:58:30. Zane Smith won last year’s race. It went into overtime and ended up going five extra laps. Smith finished the extended race in 2:25:00.

Here is the full field for the XPEL 225 truck race. We’ll update this with qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.