Pit Boss 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action this weekend with its first road course of the season. The Pit Boss 250 runs on Saturday and qualifying for the race takes place on Friday. Qualifying gets started at 7 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Pit Boss 250 qualifying will feature two rounds of racing. The field will be split int two groups that will each run a single lap of single-car qualifying. The five fastest in each group advance to the second round where ten drivers compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Defending race champ A.J. Allmendinger enters qualifying as the favorite with +200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. William Byron follows at +300 and Ty Gibbs is third with +500 odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Pit Boss 250

Date: Friday, march 24

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list