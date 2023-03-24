 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pit Boss 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Austin at the COTA track for the 2023 Pit Boss 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas on May 22, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to action this weekend with its first road course of the season. The Pit Boss 250 runs on Saturday and qualifying for the race takes place on Friday. Qualifying gets started at 7 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Pit Boss 250 qualifying will feature two rounds of racing. The field will be split int two groups that will each run a single lap of single-car qualifying. The five fastest in each group advance to the second round where ten drivers compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

Defending race champ A.J. Allmendinger enters qualifying as the favorite with +200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. William Byron follows at +300 and Ty Gibbs is third with +500 odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Pit Boss 250

Date: Friday, march 24
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Sports Live, Fox Sports app

Entry list

2023 Pit Boss 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Kyle Weatherman 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Aric Almirola 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 William Byron 17
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Ty Gibbs 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Connor Mosack 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Parker Chase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Sage Karam 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Preston Pardus 50
34 Jeremy Clements 51
35 Brad Perez 53
36 Cameron Lawrence 66
37 Baltazar Leguizamón 74
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Miguel Paludo 88
40 Josh Bilicki 91
41 Alex Labbe 92
42 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation