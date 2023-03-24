NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Pit Boss 250 Xfinity series race

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Austin this weekend, running the Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of the Americas road course. It is the first road course of the season for NASCAR and all three circuits will be running at COTA.

The Pit Boss 250 runs on Saturday and qualifying precedes it on Friday. Qualifying starts at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 and will run approximately an hour. There will be two rounds of qualifying. In the first round, the field will be split in two. Each group runs single-lap, single-car qualifying runs. The five fastest in each group advance to a second round where those ten cars run again to secure pole position and positioning in the rest of the top ten.

A.J. Allmendinger is the defending race winner and heads into qualifying as the favorite to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +200 and is followed by William Byron (+300), Ty Gibbs (+500), Cole Custer (+800), and Austin Hill (+900).

Here is the full entry list for the Pit Boss 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps on Friday.

Pit Boss 250 entry list