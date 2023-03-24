 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Pit Boss 250 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of the Americas.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas on May 22, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Austin this weekend, running the Pit Boss 250 at the Circuit of the Americas road course. It is the first road course of the season for NASCAR and all three circuits will be running at COTA.

The Pit Boss 250 runs on Saturday and qualifying precedes it on Friday. Qualifying starts at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 and will run approximately an hour. There will be two rounds of qualifying. In the first round, the field will be split in two. Each group runs single-lap, single-car qualifying runs. The five fastest in each group advance to a second round where those ten cars run again to secure pole position and positioning in the rest of the top ten.

A.J. Allmendinger is the defending race winner and heads into qualifying as the favorite to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +200 and is followed by William Byron (+300), Ty Gibbs (+500), Cole Custer (+800), and Austin Hill (+900).

Here is the full entry list for the Pit Boss 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps on Friday.

Pit Boss 250 entry list

2023 Pit Boss 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Kyle Weatherman 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Blaine Perkins 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Aric Almirola 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 William Byron 17
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Ty Gibbs 19
18 John H. Nemechek 20
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Connor Mosack 24
21 Brett Moffitt 25
22 Kaz Grala 26
23 Jeb Burton 27
24 Kyle Sieg 28
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 Parker Chase 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Sage Karam 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Preston Pardus 50
34 Jeremy Clements 51
35 Brad Perez 53
36 Cameron Lawrence 66
37 Baltazar Leguizamón 74
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Miguel Paludo 88
40 Josh Bilicki 91
41 Alex Labbe 92
42 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation