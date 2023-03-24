Full list of odds to win the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament entering Sweet 16

The Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in the books, and as we prepare for the Sweet 16, we have updated national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are a huge favorite to repeat as national champs with -275 odds to stay undefeated and win it all. The Cardinal are even bigger favorites than they were prior to the tournament as they entered at -200.
There’s a significant drop off after the Gamecocks with the UConn Huskies checking in with +750 odds. That’s followed by the LSU Tigers (+1000), Iowa Hawkeyes (+1200) and Virginia Tech Hokies/Tennessee Volunteers (+4000) to round out the top five.
Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship heading into the Sweet 16.
South Carolina -275
UConn +750
LSU +1000
Iowa +1200
Virginia Tech +4000
Tennessee +4000
Utah +5000
Maryland +6000
Villanova +8000
Notre Dame +8000
Ohio State +10000
Ole Miss +10000
Louisville +10000
Colorado +20000
Miami +30000
UCLA +30000