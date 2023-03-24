 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of odds to win the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament entering Sweet 16

We’ve got the full list of odds on which team will cut down the nets and become the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Champion from DraftKings Sportsbook.

By Erik Buchinger
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke (1), guard Kierra Fletcher (41), center Kamilla Cardoso (10) and forward Aliyah Boston (4) celebrate a play against the South Florida Bulls in the second half of South Carolina Gamecocks 76-45 victory at Colonial Life Arena, advancing them to the Sweet 16. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in the books, and as we prepare for the Sweet 16, we have updated national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are a huge favorite to repeat as national champs with -275 odds to stay undefeated and win it all. The Cardinal are even bigger favorites than they were prior to the tournament as they entered at -200.

There’s a significant drop off after the Gamecocks with the UConn Huskies checking in with +750 odds. That’s followed by the LSU Tigers (+1000), Iowa Hawkeyes (+1200) and Virginia Tech Hokies/Tennessee Volunteers (+4000) to round out the top five.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship heading into the Sweet 16.

South Carolina -275
UConn +750
LSU +1000
Iowa +1200
Virginia Tech +4000
Tennessee +4000
Utah +5000
Maryland +6000
Villanova +8000
Notre Dame +8000
Ohio State +10000
Ole Miss +10000
Louisville +10000
Colorado +20000
Miami +30000
UCLA +30000

