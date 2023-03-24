Full list of odds to win the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament entering Sweet 16

The Second Round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is in the books, and as we prepare for the Sweet 16, we have updated national championship odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are a huge favorite to repeat as national champs with -275 odds to stay undefeated and win it all. The Cardinal are even bigger favorites than they were prior to the tournament as they entered at -200.

There’s a significant drop off after the Gamecocks with the UConn Huskies checking in with +750 odds. That’s followed by the LSU Tigers (+1000), Iowa Hawkeyes (+1200) and Virginia Tech Hokies/Tennessee Volunteers (+4000) to round out the top five.

Here are the complete odds to win the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship heading into the Sweet 16.

South Carolina -275

UConn +750

LSU +1000

Iowa +1200

Virginia Tech +4000

Tennessee +4000

Utah +5000

Maryland +6000

Villanova +8000

Notre Dame +8000

Ohio State +10000

Ole Miss +10000

Louisville +10000

Colorado +20000

Miami +30000

UCLA +30000