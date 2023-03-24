 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is announcing San Diego State vs. Alabama in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over the broadcast team for SDSU vs. Bama in the Sweet 16 of 2023 March Madness.

By Derek Hryn
Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide drives during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 18, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The No. 5-seed San Diego State Aztecs will meet up with the No. 1-seed Alabama Crimson Tide for a Sweet 16 matchup at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who will be announcing on Friday.

2023 March Madness: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama

Alabama has dominated in both of their appearances in the NCAA Tournament, but now face a difficult challenge in the Aztecs. Following a 75-52 blowout against Furman in the second round, San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher believes that his team can continue its tournament run, but have the top overall seed currently standing in the way.

Ian Eagle will handle the play-by-play, joined by Jim Spanarkel and Evan Washburn as analysts on Friday.

