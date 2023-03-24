Who is announcing San Diego State vs. Alabama in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 5-seed San Diego State Aztecs will meet up with the No. 1-seed Alabama Crimson Tide for a Sweet 16 matchup at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who will be announcing on Friday.

2023 March Madness: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama

Alabama has dominated in both of their appearances in the NCAA Tournament, but now face a difficult challenge in the Aztecs. Following a 75-52 blowout against Furman in the second round, San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher believes that his team can continue its tournament run, but have the top overall seed currently standing in the way.

Ian Eagle will handle the play-by-play, joined by Jim Spanarkel and Evan Washburn as analysts on Friday.