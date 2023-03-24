 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is announcing Texas vs. Xavier in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over the broadcast team for Texas vs. Xavier in the Sweet 16 of 2023 March Madness.

By Derek Hryn
Dylan Disu #1 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after his made basket against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 18, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The No. 2-seed Texas Longhorns will meet up with the No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers for a Sweet 16 matchup at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game is set to begin at 9:45 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who will be announcing the game Friday.

2023 March Madness: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier

Texas avoided a big scare against 10-seed Penn State last Saturday. Senior forward Dylan Disu notched a season-high 28 points on 14-for-20 shooting, as the Longhorns poised themselves for a strong finish against a dangerous PSU offense. Texas has been a popular favorite to go the distance out of the Midwest Region, and they have shown why in their previous two appearances. Xavier has also been red-hot thus far in the bracket. They avoided disaster in Round 1, defeating an experienced Kennesaw State unit in a close 72-67 game, and cruised to an 84-73 victory over Pittsburgh in Round 2. Things are clicking at the right time for the Musketeers.

Jim Nantz will handle the play-by-play, joined by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on Friday.

