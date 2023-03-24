Who is announcing Texas vs. Xavier in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 2-seed Texas Longhorns will meet up with the No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers for a Sweet 16 matchup at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game is set to begin at 9:45 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who will be announcing the game Friday.

2023 March Madness: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier

Texas avoided a big scare against 10-seed Penn State last Saturday. Senior forward Dylan Disu notched a season-high 28 points on 14-for-20 shooting, as the Longhorns poised themselves for a strong finish against a dangerous PSU offense. Texas has been a popular favorite to go the distance out of the Midwest Region, and they have shown why in their previous two appearances. Xavier has also been red-hot thus far in the bracket. They avoided disaster in Round 1, defeating an experienced Kennesaw State unit in a close 72-67 game, and cruised to an 84-73 victory over Pittsburgh in Round 2. Things are clicking at the right time for the Musketeers.

Jim Nantz will handle the play-by-play, joined by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on Friday.