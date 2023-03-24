Who is announcing Houston vs. Miami in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

The No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars will meet up with the No. 5-seeded Miami Hurricanes for a Sweet 16 matchup at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who will be announcing on Friday.

2023 March Madness: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami

Houston has been as good as advertised in the last two games. The Cougars overcame an early-round test in Northern Kentucky 63-52, despite a limited Marcus Sasser, who finished with five points in 14 minutes. That production certainly ascended for the star guard in Round 2, as Houston avoided a potential tournament exit at the hands of a surging Auburn team. Sasser paved the way with 22 points in 31 minutes in the Cougars’ win. Miami has arguably had a tougher road than Houston, however. The Hurricanes defeated Drake in a comeback effort, followed by a thrashing of Indiana in Round 2.

Jim Nantz will handle the play-by-play, joined by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on Friday.