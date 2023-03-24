 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is announcing Houston vs. Miami in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over the broadcast team for Houston vs. Miami in the Sweet 16 of 2023 March Madness.

By Derek Hryn
Marcus Sasser #0 of the Houston Cougars reacts after a basket during the first half against the Auburn Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 18, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The No. 1-seeded Houston Cougars will meet up with the No. 5-seeded Miami Hurricanes for a Sweet 16 matchup at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The game is set to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who will be announcing on Friday.

2023 March Madness: No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami

Houston has been as good as advertised in the last two games. The Cougars overcame an early-round test in Northern Kentucky 63-52, despite a limited Marcus Sasser, who finished with five points in 14 minutes. That production certainly ascended for the star guard in Round 2, as Houston avoided a potential tournament exit at the hands of a surging Auburn team. Sasser paved the way with 22 points in 31 minutes in the Cougars’ win. Miami has arguably had a tougher road than Houston, however. The Hurricanes defeated Drake in a comeback effort, followed by a thrashing of Indiana in Round 2.

Jim Nantz will handle the play-by-play, joined by Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson on Friday.

