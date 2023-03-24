 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is announcing Creighton vs. Princeton in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

We go over the broadcast team for Creighton vs. Princeton in the Sweet 16 of 2023 March Madness.

By Derek Hryn
Ryan Nembhard #2 of the Creighton Bluejays shoots a three point basket during the second half against the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Ball Arena on March 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The No. 6-seed Creighton Bluejays will meet up with the No. 15-seed Princeton Tigers for a Sweet 16 matchup at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The game is set to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at who will be announcing on Friday.

2023 March Madness: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton

The Bluejays played elite-level basketball on the opening weekend. They knocked off NC State and Baylor with very little trouble, but cannot get complacent against the March miracle that is Princeton. The Tigers are surging, gaining confidence in their play style, and representing the Ivy League as well as any of the conference’s teams in history. While their upset victory over Arizona in Round 1 was impressive, it’s the double-digit margin that they laid on Missouri that made tournament dwellers tip their hats. Creighton will be their most daunting task yet, but they’ve proven that they can get it done.

Ian Eagle will handle the play-by-play, joined by Jim Spanarkel and Evan Washburn as analysts on Friday.

