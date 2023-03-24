Breaking down the weather forecast for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

NASCAR is wrapping up March and the final race weekend of the month will feature the first road course races of the season. All three circuits are in Austin this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. The Cup Series runs the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the Xfinity Series runs the Pit Boss 250, and the Truck Series runs the XPEL 225.

There is a chance for some inclement weather in Austin, but all of it should happen before the drivers hit the track each day. There are thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday and Sunday, but that’s expected in the morning, and events those two days are in the afternoon. Cup Series qualifying runs on Saturday at 11:30, but there’s no rain in the forecase.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Circuit of the Americas this weekend in Austin, Texas, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, March 24

Hi 83°, Low 50°: Thundershower in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, 8 mph winds, 21 mph gusts

2:05 p.m. — Cup practice

4:30 p.m. — Truck practice

5 p.m. — Truck qualifying — no TV

6:30 p.m. — Xfinity practice — FS1

7 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — FS1

Saturday, March 25

Hi 80°, Low 54°: Mostly sunny, 8 mph winds, 12 mph gusts, 2% chance of precipitation

11:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying — FS1

1:30 p.m. — Truck XPEL 225 — FS1

5 p.m. — Xfinity Pit Boss 250 — FS1

Sunday, March 26

Hi 83°, Low 58°: Thunderstorm in the morning, partly sunny in the afternoon, 8 mph winds, 14 mph gusts

3:30 p.m. — Cup EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix — Fox