Full list of odds for Elite Eight in 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Here’s the complete list of odds for the Elite Eight round in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme celebrates after their win against the UCLA Bruins at T-Mobile Arena. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After starting with 68 teams in the 2023 NCAA Tournament we’ve officially trimmed the field to just eight remaining. Through three rounds of play, just one game stands in the way for these remaining schools, with a trip to Houston on the line for the Final Four.

Here are the odds for all Elite Eight games in the 2023 NCAA Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue to add teams and odds as matchups are decided and the numbers become available.

Elite Eight odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

South Region

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Creighton
Spread: Creighton -2
Over/Under: 133.5
Moneyline: Creighton -130, San Diego State +110

West Region

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
Spread: UConn -2
Total: 153.5
Moneyline: UConn -135, Gonzaga +115

East Region

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 Kansas State
Spread: Kansas State -1.5
Total: 144.5
Moneyline: Kansas State -130, FAU +110

Midwest Region

No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas
Spread: Texas -3.5
Total: 150.5
Moneyline: Texas -175, Miami +150

