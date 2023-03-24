Full list of odds to win the 2023 NCAA Tournament entering Elite Eight

Through the span of two weeks, the 2023 NCAA Tournament has trimmed the field of play from 68 teams to eight. For some schools, it's business as usual as they make their return to the Elite Eight, while others are entering uncharted territory as they sit just one win away from a Final Four berth.

The West Region features a couple of heavyweights in No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 4 UConn going head-to-head. The Zags return to the Elite Eight for the fifth time in the last eight years, while the Huskies make their return for the first time since 2014. Over in the East Region, two of the tournament’s best stories meet when No. 3 Kansas State and No. 9 FAU face off.

The South Region finds a pair of underdogs in No. 5 San Diego State and No. 6 Creighton, with the Midwest Region having the high-csoring No. 5 Miami Hurricanes face the defensive stalwarts in the No. 2 Texas Longhorns.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2023 NCAA Championship ahead of Elite Eight

UConn +300

Texas +400

Gonzaga +500

Creighton +550

Kansas State +800

San Diego State +800

Miami +1000

Florida Atlantic +1300