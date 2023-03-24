How and what to watch for No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Creighton in Elite 8 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The San Diego State Aztecs will face the Creighton Bluejays in the South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26 from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s everything we know about the game as of now.

Game date: Sunday, March 26

Game time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: KFC Yum Center, Louisville, Kentucky

Opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Creighton -1

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Creighton -120, San Diego State +100

No. 5 San Diego State 30-6 (15-3 MWC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Charleston 63-57

Second Round: Defeated No. 13 Furman 75-52

KenPom rating: 14 Overall, 64 Offense, 10 Defense

Leading scorer: Matt Bradley (12.8 PPG)

Key stat of tournament: Holding opponents to 32 percent shooting from the field

Another day, another No. 1 seed sent home packing as top overall seed Alabama fell to the Aztecs 71-64 in the Sweet 16. San Diego State has ridden its stifling defense through the tournament’s first three rounds, and it carried over into their upset win over the Crimson Tide. Against the Aztecs Friday night, Alabama shot just 32.4 percent from the field and a pedestrian 3-for-27 from beyond the arc. Darrion Trammell led all Aztecs scorers with 21 points as San Diego State heads to their first Elite Eight in program history.

No. 6 Creighton 23-12 (14-6 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 11 NC State 72-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 3 Baylor 85-76

Third Round: Defeated No. 15 Princeton 86-75

KenPom rating: 12 Overall, 22 Offense, 14 Defense

Leading scorer: Ryan Kalkbrenner (15.9)

Key stat of tournament: Creighton’s last appearance this deep in the tournament came in 1941.

The Bluejays are one of two Big East teams still left in the tournament, and will enter this game as a slight favorite. Baylor Scheierman had 21 points, with Ryan Kalkbrenner leading all scorers with 22. Even though CU only shot 9-24 from three-point range, they out rebounded their Ivy League opponents 37-26.