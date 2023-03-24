How and what to watch for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas in Elite 8 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes will face the No. 2 Texas Longhorns on Sunday, March 26 in the Midwest Regional Final of the 2023 NCAA Tournament from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Game date: Sunday, March 26

Game time: 5:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -3.5

Total: 150.5

Moneyline: Texas -175, Miami +150

No. 5 Miami 28-7 (15-5 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 12 Drake 63-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 4 Indiana 85-69

KenPom rating: 39 Overall, 12 Offense, 132 Defense

Leading scorer: Isaiah Wong (16.2 PPG)

Key stat of tournament: Outrebounded Indiana 48-31 in the second round

The Hurricanes have advanced to the Elite Eight for the second straight year after dispatching No. 1 seeded Houston in the Sweet 16. Miami shot an incredible 51.7 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the arc, with Nijel Pack leading all scorers with 26 points. Wong chipped in with 20 points himself as the Hurricanes’ defense limited the Cougars to 37.5 percent shooting from the floor and just 9-for-31 from deep.

No. 2 Texas 28-8 (12-6 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Colgate 81-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 10 Penn State 71-66

Third Round: Defeated No. 3 Xavier 83-71

KenPom rating: 5 Overall, 15 Offense, 10 Defense

Leading scorer: Marcus Carr (15.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Shooting 52.1% from the field in the tournament

The Longhorns made short work of their Big East competition, putting five scorers in double figures while shooting 32-61 from the floor and a gaudy 7-12 from three-point range. Tyrese Hunter led all scorers with 19 points, as the Longhorns will look to get to their first Final Four since 2003.