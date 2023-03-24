USMNT vs. Grenada live stream: How to watch CONCACAF Nations League via live stream

The United States Men’s National Team will continue their CONCACAF Nations League play as they finish off the group stage with matches against Grenada and El Salvador. Currently sitting in second place in League A Group D, they’ll look to finish on top of first-place El Salvador and earn a berth in the final tournament. First, they’ll need to log a win over Grenada as the two sides face off for the second time in the group stage.

Kickoff is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET from Kirani James Athletic Stadium in Saint George, Grenada, with a broadcast on TNT as well as a livestream available on Peacock.

USA vs. Grenada

Date: Friday, March 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Livestream: Peacock

This marks the first time the core of the USMNT has been back together since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as familiar faces like Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, Weston McKennie, Sergino Dest, and plenty more reunite for the final two matches of the group stage. The Americans are looking to defend their title after winning the inaugural tournament in 2021 with a 3-2 win over Mexico in extra time in the final match.

The last time these sides met was in June of 2022 when the Americans steamrolled Grenada with a final score of 5-0. Jesus Ferreira knocked in four goals while Paul Arriola added one of his own as the USMNT cruised to a comfortable victory. Now on Grenadian soil, they’ll look to replicate that result and jump back to the top of Group D with just El Salvador waiting for them on Monday.

Grenada are coming off a string of friendlies against Barbados in February as they prepared for the return to Nations League play, logging draws in all three contests. They’ve already been eliminated from advancing to the final tournament, but they still have a chance to qualify for the Gold Cup through the qualifying round in June regardless of their results in their final two Nations League matches.