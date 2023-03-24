USMNT vs. Grenada: Picks, predictions, how to watch CONCACAF Nations League match

The United States Men’s National Team will close out their Nations League group stage with a pair of matches against Grenada and El Salvador. They’ll face off against Grenada on Friday with an 8 p.m. ET kick as they look to jump ahead of El Salvador in League A Group D with a win on the road.

Let’s take a closer look at Friday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Grenada

Date: Friday, March 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -20000

Draw: +1500

Grenada: +2500

Moneyline pick: USA -20000

The Americans are the heavy favorites to win, and it’s no surprise when you pit a team like the USA, ranked No. 13 in the world, up against No. 173 Grenada. The two sides have met in the group stage once already, resulting in a comfortable 5-0 win for the Americans thanks to four goals from Jesus Ferreira with one from Paul Arriola.

The USA will be looking to defend their title after winning the inaugural competition back in 2021. They defeated Mexico with a 3-2 score in extra time in the final match to take home the first trophy, and they’ll look to do it again in 2023. El Salvador sit just one point ahead of the Americans, although the USMNT has one game in hand with two matches left to play before the group stage comes to an end.

After the January camp, this will see the first time many of the core USMNT players will be back together since the 2022 FIFA World Cup run. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Brenden Aaronson have all been called in along with a slew of other familiar faces.

Take the USA to easily win this contest, even though it’s on Grenada’s home soil. To get more value on the Americans, consider taking them on the goal line (-2.5 at -240 and -3.5 at +100).