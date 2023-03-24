 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Tournament men’s basketball TV schedule for Elite Eight on Saturday, March 25

We take a look at both matchups on the board for Saturday’s March Madness action, with two trips to the Final Four on the line.

By DKNation Staff
Kansas State Wildcats forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin drives to the basket against Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

A March Madness that started with 68 teams is down to eight, and on Saturday two tickets will be punched to the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

If you’re looking to watch the games on Saturday we have all the information you need below. Today will be the last day that the NCAA Tournament isn’t broadcast completely on CBS, so you will need a cable package or streaming login to watch today’s action.

March Madness TV schedule: Saturday, March 25

All times ET

6:09 p.m. East Regional: No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 Kansas State, Madison Square Garden, New York, New York. Broadcast on TBS.

8:49 p.m. West Regional: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada. Broadcast on TBS.

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

East Region

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 Kansas State
Spread: Kansas State -1.5
Total: 144.5
Moneyline: Kansas State -130, FAU +110

West Region

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga
Spread: UConn -2
Total: 153.5
Moneyline: UConn -135, Gonzaga +115

