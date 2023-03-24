How do tiebreakers work at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for groups?

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play begins this week at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. Unlike most PGA TOUR events, the match play lasts five days, running from Wednesday to Friday. The first three days are made up of round-robin style group matches as the 64 golfers are split up into 16 groups of four. Each golfer plays against each other golfer in his group. A win counts for one point, a tie for 0.5, and a loss for 0, and the winner of each group advances to the weekend.

But what if there is a tie within a group? Let’s take a look at the WGC tiebreakers.

Rather than have a head-to-head analysis from the match play, a tie in a group results in a sudden-death match between the two or more players who are tied. They start at Hole No. 1, and if one outscores the other there, that golfer is headed to the weekend. They play as many holes as it takes for one golfer to get a better score than the other or others, which brings plenty of stakes and excitement to the week.

Sixteen players will advance to Saturday, and that number will be whittled down to four by Sunday. The same sudden death tiebreaker rule applies in any match if there is a tie at the end of any match on Saturday or Sunday; they’ll just go right back to the first tee and keep playing until someone wins a hole.