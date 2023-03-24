Who advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play

Basketball isn’t the only sport with a Sweet 16 this weekend. The WGC-Dell Match Play wraps up on Friday, and just 16 of the 64 golfers will reach the weekend. The winners of each group’s round-robin play will head to a 16-man bracket that will be narrowed down to four players by the end of Saturday through single-elimination match play.
If there is a tie between two or more members of a group, they will participate in an instant-death tiebreaker starting at Hole 1.
Here are the players that have advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2023 WGC-Dell Match Play Championships from Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.
Group 1: Scottie Scheffler
Group 2: Billy Horschel
Group 3: Rory McIlroy
Group 4: Patrick Cantlay
Group 5: Max Homa
Group 6: Xander Schauffele
Group 7: Andrew Putnam
Group 8: Matt Kuchar
Group 9: Jason Day
Group 10: Kurt Kitayama
Group 11: J.J. Spaun
Group 12: Mackenzie Hughes
Group 13: Sam Burns
Group 14: Lucas Herbert
Group 15: Cameron Young
Group 16: J.T. Poston