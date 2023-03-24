NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 24

We have 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means there are plenty of great value plays for DFS users to target. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards, $4,700

Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal are out, which means someone else will have to step up for Washington. Gafford is in line to get the start here, and the matchup is too good to pass up. The Spurs rank 28th in fantasy points allowed to centers, which means Gafford is set to have a big night on the fantasy front.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings, $5,000

Monk had a down game against the Celtics, but he’s been pouring in the fantasy points in Sacramento’s elite offense. With Kevin Huerter still potentially sidelined, Monk should keep seeing shots in this rotation. His three-point shooting gives him more upside that most value plays, and Monk has a good matchup Friday against the Suns. Phoenix ranks 16th in fantasy points allowed to shooting guards this year.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, $4,300

Bullock has gone for 21+ DKFP in three of his last four games, headlined by a 47.8 DKFP showing against the Spurs. He should see decent playing time tonight, especially if Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kyrie Irving are both ruled out. The Hornets, who are tanking, rank 30th in fantasy points allowed to power forwards this season. Bullock’s ability from the perimeter only adds to his upside here.