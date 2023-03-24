Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, March 24

With 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of strong player props for bettors to target. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 30.5 points vs. Pacers (-120)

This is a good spot to back Tatum, who has gone over this mark in two of the last three games. The Celtics have been in a bit of a slump lately, with Tatum’s production dipping a bit. However, it seems like he’s starting to get going again. The Pacers are on the fringes of the tank race and will give their more inexperienced players additional run over these last two weeks. That means softer defensive looks for Tatum, who should take advantage of the matchup.

Luka Doncic over 8.5 assists vs. Hornets (-120)

In the stretch of 10 games before his thigh injury, Doncic averaged 7.1 assists per game and topped this line just three times. However, he came back from his injury with 17 assists in a two-point loss to Golden State. The Hornets rank 22nd in opponent assists allowed and if Kyrie Irving remains out, Doncic should rack up enough dimes to surpass this line.

Jrue Holiday under 2.5 3-pointers vs. Jazz (-135)

Even with Khris Middleton and Jae Crowder out, the under is the move on Holiday’s triples. He’s in a bit of a shooting slump at the moment, connecting on just 21.1% of his shots from behind the arc in the last five games. The Jazz hover in the middle of the league in how they guard opponents from deep, so the matchup isn’t a bad one. However, Holiday’s recent form suggests he’ll stay under this line.