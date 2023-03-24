Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Warriors on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers (49-23) hit the road to take on the Golden State Warriors (38-36) Friday evening in a matchup of two teams hoping to show they are contenders. The 76ers won the previous meeting between the two sides and are coming off a big win over the Bulls. The Warriors have emerged victorious in two games in a row on the road heading into this homestand.

Joel Embiid and James Harden are questionable for the 76ers, though the former is expected to play. The Warriors are intact on the injury front.

Golden State is a 5.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 235. The Warriors are -225 on the moneyline while the Sixers are +190.

76ers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors -5.5

Golden State is 19-11-1 ATS as a home favorite this season, and 24-11-1 ATS as the home team. The 76ers are 20-15 ATS as the road team but just 7-7 ATS as the road underdog. With Philadelphia potentially missing both stars, it’s hard to back the road team in this game. The Warriors are 29-7 straight up at home so they’re likely to win this game regardless of who suits up. This line could close a bit once Embiid and Harden’s statuses get cleared up, so it might be beneficial for bettors to wait on that to get a better number on Golden State.

Over/Under: Under 235

The 76ers have gone under their totals in three of the last four games but this is all about Golden State. The Warriors are 26-10-1 to the over as the road team, but 14-20-1 to the over as the home team. It’s all about defense, and Golden State’s defense locks in at home. Take the under here, especially on a relatively higher total.