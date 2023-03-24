Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Trail Blazers on Friday

The Chicago Bulls (34-38) face off against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-40) in a battle of two teams fighting for play-in tournament positioning. The Bulls enter this game as the No. 10 seed in the East, while the Trail Blazers sit in 13th in the West and are 3.5 games back of the No. 10 spot.

There’s a lot of notable injuries in this game. DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso are questionable for Chicago. Damian Lillard is probable for Portland, while Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant are out. Jusuf Nurkic is questionable.

The Bulls are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 226.5. Chicago is -135 on the moneyline and Portland is +115.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +2

The Bulls are 14-18-2 ATS as the away team this season, while Portland is 17-18 ATS at home. The Blazers have been bad as a home underdog, going 4-8 ATS. Chicago is 1-8-1 ATS as an away favorite. As you can see, both teams have been terribly inconsistent this year so this is a tough spot to make a pick. Backing the home side with the healthy superstar is the way to go, and this number could grow a bit if DeRozan is in.

Over/Under: Under 226.5

Chicago ranks 20th in scoring in the last five games, while Portland sits at 25th. Given all the potential absences, it’s hard to say there will suddenly be a lot of fireworks in this one. The under has hit in Chicago’s last three games, but Portland has gone over the total in five of its last six. However, the Blazers are just 5-6-1 to the over as a home underdog and with the chance some key scorers sit, the under is the move.