Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Kings on Friday

The Phoenix Suns (38-34) square off against the Sacramento Kings (43-29) in a division matchup of two teams hoping to make the playoffs. Both teams enter this final regular season meeting on a two-game losing streak.

Kevin Huerter is questionable for Sacramento with a knee injury. Deandre Ayton is out with a hip issue and is slated to miss at least one more game. Kevin Durant remains sidelined indefinitely.

The Kings are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 239. Sacramento is -165 on the moneyline while Phoenix is +140.

Suns vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings -3.5

Sacramento is 10-4 ATS in division games and although the Kings have a 17-18-1 ATS mark at home, they are 21-15 straight up. The Suns, meanwhile, are 9-10-1 ATS as the road underdog. Sacramento won the most recent meeting between the two sides and with Ayton out, backing the Kings here is the move.

Over/Under: Over 239

The last meeting did go over this number, but the other games featured one under and one push. Sacramento has gone over its totals in the last three games, and the Kings routinely have higher totals than the rest of the league. The Suns have also gone over their totals in the last three games, so expect plenty of fireworks in this division encounter.