Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Lakers on Friday

The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) meet the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) Friday evening with a spot in the play-in tournament potentially on the line. The Thunder sit in 11th in the West, while the Lakers occupy the No. 10 spot. These teams have split their previous two meetings this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was set to sit back-to-back sets but could play tonight with the Thunder having a shot at the postseason. Anthony Davis remains probable for the Lakers with foot soreness.

The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 232.5. Los Angeles is -225 on the moneyline while Oklahoma City is +190.

Thunder vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +5.5

The Thunder are 19-9-3 ATS as the road underdog this season, which is an incredible record. The Lakers, conversely, are 8-10 ATS as a home favorite. LA did cover this line in the last meeting between these teams and if Gilgeous-Alexander sits, our pick will flip to the Lakers. For now, Oklahoma City is the play against the spread.

Over/Under: Over 232.5

Even on the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder should have enough juice to keep pace with what is suddenly a solid Lakers offense. Both previous matchups went over this number, so there’s no reason to take the under here.