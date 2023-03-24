France vs. Netherlands: Picks, predictions, how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying match

France and Netherlands will get their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with action from Group C on Friday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. ET from Stade de France in Paris and the action can be seen on Fubo TV.

Let’s take a closer look at Friday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

France vs. Netherlands

Date: Friday, March 24

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Fubo TV

Odds, picks & predictions

France: -130

Draw: +285

Netherlands: +360

Moneyline pick: France -130

France are still looking to pick up the pieces of their heartbreaking World Cup final loss to Argentina in Qatar last December, as the Argentinians went on to win 4-2 in a penalty shootout. The French side hasn’t played a match since then, but they’ll get their Euro 2024 campaign started with a tough matchup against the Netherlands.

The Dutch side felt a similar heartbreak in the World Cup quarterfinals with a penalty shootout loss to Argentina after drawing 2-2 through 120 minutes of play. Netherlands cruised past the United States in the Round of 16 with a 3-1 win only to be sent home by the eventual champions in the next round.

Netherlands are a fantastic side and fared well in Qatar, but they ultimately shouldn’t cause France too much trouble in the opening qualifier. They’ll be without Frenkie de Jong, who withdrew from the squad due to a hamstring strain. De Jong is the Dutch side’s highest profile player as he stars in Barcelona, but France are stacked from front to back with world class talent.

Although the French side will be without Wesley Fofana, who withdrew due to injury, they’ll be led by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, Kingsley Coman, Moussa Diaby, and a slew of other household names that should be able to get the job done.

Take the French side to get all three points on their home turf, especially at a -130 line which is a surprisingly great value for a powerhouse team like France.