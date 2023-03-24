Opening odds for No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Creighton in 2023 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays will face the No. 5 San Diego State in the 2023 NCAA Tournament South Regional Final on Sunday, March 26 at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:20 p.m., and the game will air on CBS.

Here’s an early look at the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Final: No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 6 Creighton odds

Spread: Creighton -1

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Creighton -120, San Diego State +100

San Diego State’s tenacious defense propelled them once again in a huge 71-64 upset win over No. 1 Alabama to head to the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. The Aztecs walked into their Sweet 16 matchup as winners of 10 straight and 11 of their last 13 overall, and have been one of the better teams in playing balanced basketball. They’ve averaged a solid 69 PPG throughout the tournament while holding the opposition to just 54.5 PPG.

Opposing teams are shooting just 32 percent from the field against the Aztecs and 22 percent from long-range, while San Diego State has also won the battle on the glass. They’ve outrebounded the competition by a plus-16 margin, though they’ll need to tighten up on taking care of the basketball.

The Bluejays knocked off No. 15 Princeton 86-75 to eliminate the latest-running Ivy League team in March Madness in decades. Ryan Kalkbrenner led all scorers with 22 points, while Baylor Scheierman added 21, incluing 5-7 from three-point range.