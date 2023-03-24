Opening odds for No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas in 2023 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes will face the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in the 2023 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Final on Sunday, March 27 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., and the game will air on CBS.

2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Final: No. 5 Miami vs. No. 2 Texas odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas -3.5

Total: 150.5

Moneyline: Texas -175, Miami +150

After struggling versus No. 12 Drake in the opening round the Hurricanes bounced back with an emphatic 85-69 win over No. 4 Indiana. From the looks of it, their momentum carried over into the Sweet 16 as Miami torched No. 1 seeded Houston 89-75 to ensure that no top seed would punch their ticket to the Elite Eight. The Hurricanes continue to ride their red-hot offense, as they averaged 79.1 PPG in the regular season (25th in the nation) and finished shooting 51.7 percent from the field against Houston. Nijel Pack (26 points) and Isiah Wong (20 points) led the Hurricanes in scoring as they head to the Elite Eight in back-to-back years.

The Longhorns dominated No. 3 Xavier 83-71 to advance to their first Elite Eight since 2008. Five different players had double-figures for the Longhorns, who shot 32-61 from the field, and 7-12 from three-point range in the victory.