When was last time San Diego State was in Elite Eight?

We go over the last time San Diego State was in the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

By Erik Buchinger
San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley dribbles past Alabama Crimson Tide forward Brandon Miller during the first half of the NCAA tournament round of sixteen at KFC YUM! Center. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 5 San Diego State Aztecs are just a win away from getting into the Final Four following Friday night’s win over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Here’s the last time the Aztecs were in the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time San Diego State was in Elite Eight

San Diego State is in the Elite Eight for the first time since it made the jump to Division I in 1969. The Aztecs had a couple chances to get to this point when they made the Sweet 16 in 2011 and 2014, but both of those games resulted in single-digit losses. After a huge win over the top-seeded team in the tournament, San Diego State is just a Sunday win away from reaching even more heights as a program by qualifying for the Final Four.

