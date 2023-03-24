When was last time Texas was in Elite Eight?

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns are just a win away from getting into the Final Four following Friday night’s win over the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers. Here’s the last time the Longhorns were in the Elite 8 in this tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Texas was in Elite Eight

Texas is in the Elite Eight for the seventh time in program history and is 3-4 in those contests. The Longhorns will look to avoid their third straight loss in this round including an 85-66 loss to the Memphis Tigers in 2008 and fell short in overtime against the LSU Tigers 70-60 in 2006. The last win came in 2003 when Texas beat the Michigan State Spartans 85-76, though the season ended in the Final Four against the Syracuse Orange. Other Elite Eight appearances occurred in 1990, 1947, 1943 and 1939, and the Longhorns have yet to play in a national championship.