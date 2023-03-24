Top 37 remaining 2023 NFL free agents

We are a week into the new NFL year, and free agents are flying off the board. Players are heading to their new teams, with others learning that they are cap casualties and getting a late add to the free agency pool. Despite a multitude of deals being agreed upon, that doesn’t mean there aren’t players still waiting in the wings that can have productive seasons.

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is 32 years old but still says he has something left in the tank to give to a team. He most recently played for Los Angeles Rams but could add a veteran presence with plenty of upside to whichever team ends up landing him.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most talked about free agents remaining. He conducted a tour of teams last fall and floated his decision as a lucrative carrot in front of executives. Dallas unearthed some injury news that would mean that Beckham wouldn’t be ready until the playoffs, and nobody ended up signing him. So far this offseason, it seems that Beckham is wanting a much higher salary than teams are currently offering.

Veteran running backs Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott were cap casualties for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively. They were replaced by a younger talent that showed out last year, but that doesn’t mean they are washed. Fournette and Zeke will land somewhere for the 2023 season and shouldn't have to remain a backup if they can adjust to their new offenses.