Top 37 remaining 2023 NFL free agents

NFL free agency is still going, and plenty of remaining players can help your team in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Orlando Brown #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

We are a week into the new NFL year, and free agents are flying off the board. Players are heading to their new teams, with others learning that they are cap casualties and getting a late add to the free agency pool. Despite a multitude of deals being agreed upon, that doesn’t mean there aren’t players still waiting in the wings that can have productive seasons.

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is 32 years old but still says he has something left in the tank to give to a team. He most recently played for Los Angeles Rams but could add a veteran presence with plenty of upside to whichever team ends up landing him.

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the most talked about free agents remaining. He conducted a tour of teams last fall and floated his decision as a lucrative carrot in front of executives. Dallas unearthed some injury news that would mean that Beckham wouldn’t be ready until the playoffs, and nobody ended up signing him. So far this offseason, it seems that Beckham is wanting a much higher salary than teams are currently offering.

Veteran running backs Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott were cap casualties for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively. They were replaced by a younger talent that showed out last year, but that doesn’t mean they are washed. Fournette and Zeke will land somewhere for the 2023 season and shouldn't have to remain a backup if they can adjust to their new offenses.

Best remaining 2023 NFL free agents

Rk Name Pos 22 Team Age
1 Bobby Wagner LB FA 32
2 Jadeveon Clowney EDGE Browns 30
3 Odell Beckham Jr. WR FA 30
4 Rock Ya-Sin CB Raiders 27
5 Leonard Fournette RB Buccaneers 28
6 Dalton Risner LG Broncos 28
7 Isaiah Wynn RT Patriots 28
8 Ezekiel Elliot RB Cowboys 27
9 Marcus Peters CB Ravens 30
10 D.J. Chark WR Lions 27
11 Taylor Rapp S Rams 26
12 Carson Wentz QB Commanders 31
13 Bud Dupree EDGE Titans 30
14 Justin Houston EDGE Ravens 34
15 Connor McGovern C Jets 30
16 Kyle Van Noy EDGE Chargers 32
17 Kareem Hunt RB Browns 28
18 Yannick Ngakoue EDGE Colts 28
19 Teddy Bridgewater QB Dolphins 30
20 Adrian Amos S Packers 30
21 Andrew Adams S Titans 31
22 Melvin Ingram EDGE Dolphins 34
23 Cameron Fleming RT Broncos 31
24 Jarvis Landry WR Saints 31
25 Olamide Zaccheaus WR Falcons 26
26 Trey Flowers EDGE Dolphins 30
27 Kenny Golladay WR Giants 30
28 Rasheem Green EDGE Texans 26
29 Chosen Anderson WR Cardinals 29
30 Matt Ioannidis IDL Panthers 29
31 A'Shawn Robinson IDL Rams 28
32 Rodney McLeod S Colts 33
33 Poona Ford IDL Seahawks 28
34 Duron Harmon S Raiders 32
35 George Fant LT Jets 31
36 Nelson Agholor WR Patriots 30
37 Zach Cunningham LB Titans 29

