When was last time Creighton was in Elite Eight?

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays are just a win away from getting into the Final Four following Friday night’s win over the No. 15 Princeton Tigers. Here’s the last time the Bluejays were in the Elite 8 in this tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Creighton was in Elite Eight

Creighton is in the Elite Eight for the second time in program history after advancing this far in 1941. It’s unlikely that experience will translate to the roster more than 80 years later, but the Bluejays have unfinished business because they lost that game. Creighton was defeated by the Washington State Cougars 48-39 in that contest, but the Bluejays will get another shot at their first Final Four appearance with a win on Sunday.

The Bluejays did get a relatively soft Sweet 16 matchup with Princeton, but Creighton did take out some good teams in No. 11 NC State and No. 3 Baylor. The Big East squad made the key plays in key moments, something the inexperienced Wolfpack and underwhelming Bears couldn’t do.